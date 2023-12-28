9 To Know: Tulsa Shooting, Trump On Michigan Ballot, Shawnee Dam Repairs

Here are the stories you need to know from Oklahoma and around the world on Dec. 28, 2023.

By: News 9

Tulsa police are searching for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a person outside of Woodland Hills Mall Tuesday. Police say 21-year-old Kirsten Love was shot and killed during an argument outside the mall. No arrests have been made.

Shawnee Police are investigating human remains found earlier this month. Investigators say a human skull was found near Interstate 40 and Harrison Avenue on December 16, and more remains were found days later.

We now know the names of the two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting involving an Oklahoma City Police officer. Police say Vandell Stubbs and Quitel Price were shooting into a home when an officer shot Stubbs in the arm. The officer is on paid administrative leave.

Oklahoma City Police say former chief Sam Gonzales has passed away. Gonzales is known for leading the department through the Murrah Building bombing. He was 82 years old.

Michigan's Supreme Court rules former president Donald Trump can remain on the upcoming primary ballot. It comes after Colorado banned Trump from the ballot due to what the court said were his alleged actions in the January 6 insurrection.

The ACLU of Oklahoma is asking the City of Shawnee to repeal its "No Sit, No Lie" ordinance. The ordinance bans sleeping outdoors and sitting or lying down in any right of way in the city. The group claims the ban violates the First Amendment.

Also, in Shawnee, the city says it's looking into dam repairs for Twin Lakes. The city says a recent inspection found cracks in the structure. The repairs could cost about $20 million. There is no immediate safety concern.

Opening Night OKC's New Year's Eve Celebration is no longer happening. The Arts Council ended the event after 37 years. The council says they want to focus their efforts on their other events throughout the year