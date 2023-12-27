The remains were found Dec. 16 after police in Shawnee, Okla., got a call about suspicious activity at a motel near North Harrison Street and Interstate 40 around 6:40 p.m., according to a police report.

By: News 9

Possible Human Remains Discovered Near Motel In Shawnee

What appears to be a human skull was found near a motel in Shawnee, according to police.

The remains were found Dec. 16 after Shawnee Police got a call about suspicious activity at a motel near North Harrison Street and Interstate 40 around 6:40 p.m., according to a police report.

The report also states that officers made contact with witnesses who claimed they had found a human skull.

When officers approached the area about 100 yards from the motel, what appeared to be a human skull was discovered on top of a black trash bag, according to the report.

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Department was notified and then took over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.