Possible Human Remains Discovered Near Motel In Shawnee

The remains were found Dec. 16 after police in Shawnee, Okla., got a call about suspicious activity at a motel near North Harrison Street and Interstate 40 around 6:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Wednesday, December 27th 2023, 2:40 pm

By: News 9


SHAWNEE, Okla. -

What appears to be a human skull was found near a motel in Shawnee, according to police.

The remains were found Dec. 16 after Shawnee Police got a call about suspicious activity at a motel near North Harrison Street and Interstate 40 around 6:40 p.m., according to a police report.

The report also states that officers made contact with witnesses who claimed they had found a human skull.

When officers approached the area about 100 yards from the motel, what appeared to be a human skull was discovered on top of a black trash bag, according to the report.

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Department was notified and then took over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 27th, 2023

December 28th, 2023

December 28th, 2023

December 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 29th, 2023

December 28th, 2023

December 28th, 2023

December 28th, 2023