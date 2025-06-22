A family is outraged after a four-year-old boy catches fire at a children's museum in Seminole

A fun day at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole quickly turned tragic

By: Stephanie Maniche

What was supposed to be a fun day at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole, turned tragic pretty quickly.

Close family friend Makala Pevehouse says 4-year-old Ryker Corona and his family had only been at the museum for about five minutes. She said his mom gave him a smore, not knowing that seconds later would be life-changing.

“And at first, you just see, like, big ex, big flames. And then I looked down and the little boy’s on the floor, like, flopping around, trying to put himself out,” said close family friend Daycee Phillips, who witnessed it.

They say hand sanitizer spilled over into the grill, exploding onto the boy.

Pevehouse says the sanitizer is what the museum was using to keep the flames going.

She said he was engulfed in blue and green flames.

Phillips said parents started pouring water on Ryker and patting him down. She added that the museum did nothing.

“They just stood there. They were frozen. mostly customers. parents, put him out and called 911,” said Phillips.

Pevehouse said Ryker had to be airlifted to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he has second-degree burns on his chest, face, and arms.

“They did get inside his mouth, so they're talking about possibly inserting a feeding tube,” added Pevehouse.

In a statement from the museum, they are commending staff for acting swiftly with the incident, but it is something witnesses are saying did not happen.

