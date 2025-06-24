OCPD Chief Bacy's plea for peaceful Thunder celebration

Massive crowds never before seen in downtown Oklahoma City are predicted to flood the streets on Tuesday for the Thunder championship parade.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

Massive crowds never seen in downtown Oklahoma City are predicted to flood the streets on Tuesday for the Thunder championship parade. Law enforcement has been planning for weeks for the historic event. City officials held a press conference on Monday detailing public safety measures underway.

Law enforcement from around the state and the Oklahoma National Guard will join the Oklahoma City Police Department to protect the public. City officials are asking everyone to show the Oklahoma Standard for the historic parade.

“I’m gonna double down on that,” said Chief Ron Bacy, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Please be the best version of yourself when you come to this event.”

Bacy wants to prevent violent outbreaks, like the shooting involving juveniles after Game 7 on Sunday and said officers are prepared for any situation.

“We think worst case scenario and build from there,” said Bacy.

The scrutiny is even higher as the country, if not the world, watches Oklahoma City.

“We want a great opportunity to celebrate this team that has represented us and put us on the biggest stage,” said Bacy.

Bacy could not put a number on the amount of uniforms protecting the parade route and city streets, but said the public will notice.

“You will probably see the National Guard uniforms,” said Bacy. “You’ll see state agencies, you’ll see county agencies, you’ll see local municipalities from all over the state.”

Bacy added some ground rules for the public attending the parade.

“Number one, no drones, no fireworks, no grills,” said Bacy. “In order to keep things running smoothly and keep things safe please stay behind the barriers.”

Report anything suspicious by either calling 911 or finding a nearby officer. It is also a good idea to have a planned meeting place in case someone is separated from family or friends.