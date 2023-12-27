Oklahoma City Police Mourn Passing Of Former Chief

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared the news on social media of former police chief Sam Gonzales' passing.

By: News 9

According to a social media post shared by the Oklahoma City Police Department, former Chief of Police Sam Gonzales has passed.

The post highlighted the former chief's achievements and leadership over the years and in the days following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

The post stated:

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of our former Chief of Police Sam Gonzales. Chief Gonzales steered this department through the dark days in the aftermath of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building, where his professionalism and leadership were second to none. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and those who loved him. He will be sorely missed.” - Chief Wade Gourley