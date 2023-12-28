City Of Shawnee Studies Show Needed Repairs At Twin Lakes Dam

Recent inspections of the dam at Shawnee's Twin Lakes revealed repairs needed costing an estimated $20 million.

A recent inspection of one of the dams at Shawnee's Twin Lakes prompted a road closure this week as crews performed a geotechnical analysis.

The inspection, which returned a poor rating, immediately prompted city officials to do further testing involving taking core samples. The city also conducted shear wave testing. Those methods determine the composition and compactness of the earth material comprising the dam.

"On the downstream side, that is where we noticed a small crack," said City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer. "In about the same area, we noticed a surface crack on the roadway."

Weckmueller-Behringer said the city is early in its process for fixing the problem, but that it will move quickly. She also said there is no immediate risk from the dam.

"We want to make sure that we do everything within our power to make sure that the dam is in working condition," she added.

Repairs could cost more than $20 million. The Oklahoma Water Resources Board awarded the city a grant of $1 million. There has been no determination yet on how the city will finance the remainder of the costs.