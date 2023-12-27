2 Arrested, Suspect Shot In Arm By OCPD Lieutenant During Weekend Confrontation

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed that two suspects have been identified after an officer-involved shooting near Southwest 26th Street and Douglas Avenue in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Lieutenant with 19 years of service was placed on leave over the weekend for a non-lethal officer-involved shooting. Police said Lt. John Townsend shot a suspect in the arm during a confrontation outside a home in southwest Oklahoma City. Townsend was in between calls early Saturday morning when he came across a man shooting at a house.

“As he was driving down the street he heard gunfire, he saw some muzzle flashes,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said the shots were directed at a home near Southwest 26th Sreet and Douglas Avenue. Not far from where Lorie Toney lives. “I was scared to come out of my bathroom,” said Lorie Toney, witness. “I heard like it seemed like 25 to 30 shots.”

The officer patrolling the area confronted an armed 26-year-old Vandell Stubbs. Police said Townsend fired at Stubbs, hitting him in the arm. An injured Stubbs ran from the scene. A second suspect who police identified as 28-year-old Quintel Price was with Stubbs and took off on foot during the shooting.

Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center following a lengthy perimeter search. “We set up a perimeter pretty quickly and then we began our search,” said Littlejohn. “We used all the tools that we have. We used our drone; we used our canine.”

Police said Stubbs had a non-life-threatening injury and Townsend was not injured. No one inside the targeted home was hit by gunfire.

The county jailed confirmed on Wednesday that Stubbs and Price each posted a $25,000 bond and were released from jail. Police said they both face charges related to the shooting.

