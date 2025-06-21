Challenge Accepted: Raising funds and awareness for first responders

Make a difference at the family-friendly 'Challenge Accepted' event in Salem, OK next Saturday. Your participation supports mental health resources for first responders and veterans—featuring a 5K run, car show, and live music.

By: Tevis Hillis, Victor Pozadas

-

Looking for an active weekend event and a reason to give back? Challenge Accepted is happening next weekend for people wanting a day full of fun and activities. Follow along for the major takeaways or watch our full event interview above. Event Overview Event Name: Challenge Accepted Host: Inner Circle Mental Health Date: Next Saturday (June 28) Location: Salem, below Norman (Oklahoma) Purpose: Family-friendly event focusing on raising awareness and funds for first responder and veteran mental health. Event Details Origin: Started about six months ago as a small 5K fundraiser, now expanded to a full-day event. Activities: 5K run in the morning (to avoid the heat) Car show (featuring Misfire Motorsports) Concerts (performances by Hunter Thomas and Cole Phillips) Drone show at night Cooling tents, water stations, and family-friendly activities throughout the day Why Focus on First Responder and Veteran Mental Health? Stigma & Barriers: There are significant barriers and stigma around mental health care for first responders and veterans, especially in volunteer departments. Personal Connection: Interviewees (Colin and Scott) are former police officers and have witnessed the challenges and importance of mental health support in their field. Impact: Providing resources helps save lives and supports firefighters, police, ambulance services, and other first responders. How to Get Involved If You Can't Attend: Donations can be made through the Inner Circle Mental Health website (innercirclementalhealth.com). Multiple ways to support: online donation, text links, QR codes. Ongoing Effort: This is intended to be the first of many such events.