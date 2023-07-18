Arby's Co-Worker Shooting: Metro Family Seeks $75k In Damages, Court Documents Show

By: News 9

The family of an Arby’s employee, who was allegedly murdered by his co-worker in 2022 in northwest Oklahoma City, has filed a lawsuit seeking damages.

According to Oklahoma County District Court documents, the family of D’Quan Brown is seeking $75,000 in damages in connection to his murder.

The lawsuit was filed against the suspect, Emanuel Anthony Rollerson Jr., who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, and the restaurant groups and corporations related to Arby’s.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Brown was working at the Arby’s located near North MacArthur Boulevard and West Memorial Road when he was allegedly murdered by his coworker, Rollerson, the documents said.

The documents alleged Rollerson had stored a 9mm firearm in a bag inside of the restaurant before shooting Brown multiple times.

It is unknown if there was a manager or supervisor present at the location at the time of the shooting, the documents report.

Rollerson had previous felonies, including second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The documents said Rollerson admitted to investigators that he killed Brown, and he was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder on Sept. 20, 2022.

Rollerson’s next hearing is scheduled for August 2.