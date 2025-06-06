Former Weatherford city manager pleads guilty to child sex crimes

A former Weatherford city manager pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. He has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

By: Christian Hans

A former Weatherford parks and recreation manager pleaded guilty to child sex crimes, according to court records.

Investigators say Todd Earp was a driver's education instructor when he inappropriately communicated with two students online in 2024.

Earp was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with the last 15 years of his sentence to be served as a suspended sentence.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Earp will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.