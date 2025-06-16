Man killed in SW OKC shooting, 4 police officers placed on leave

One person was killed in a shooting involving Oklahoma City Police officers, the department says.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 11:50 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were involved in a shooting that left one person dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city, the department says.

OCPD says the shooting, which happened just after 5:30 a.m. near Southwest 17th Street and South Portland Avenue, occurred just after officers responded to a reported call involving an attempted suicide, which later evolved into a domestic situation.

Investigators say the suspect involved in the shooting was struck by gunfire and later taken to the hospital in critical condition. OCPD said the suspect later died at the hospital.

OCPD said four officers were involved in the shooting, all of whom have been placed on routine administrative leave as the investigation continues.

At around 11:30 a.m., OCPD released an update on the investigation.

Investigators say after reviewing footage of the incident, the suspect involved in the shooting approached officers with a knife and, after refusing commands from officers to drop the weapon, was shot by officers.
