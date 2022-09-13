Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting; 1 Dead

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 12:24 pm

By: News 9

Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting, Leaving One Dead

A fight between co-workers at an Oklahoma City fast food restaurant ended in a deadly shooting Monday night.

Oklahoma City police said two employees at an Arby’s, located in the 13400 block of North MacArthur Avenue, were fighting when one employee shot the other.

Investigators said a 16-year-old suspect and D'Quan Brown, 28, became involved in an argument. During the disagreement, the suspect went out to his car, retrieved a handgun, and returned to the inside of the business where Brown was shot and killed.

Police said the suspect fled but was later taken into custody. Brown was taken to OU Medical Center, where he later died.

The suspect was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

Arby's issued the following statement on the incident:

We’re aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in Oklahoma City. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

