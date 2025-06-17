Former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip to appear at bond hearing

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 9:17 am
An Oklahoma County judge will decide on Tuesday whether former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip will see a bond reduction.
Glossip was previously on death row for the murder of Barry Van Treese in 1997.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced earlier this month that the state will re-try Glossip for murder, without the death penalty on the table.
Glossip's attorneys filed a motion to reduce Glossip's bond .
That hearing is set at 1:30 p.m.
