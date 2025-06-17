Former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip to appear at bond hearing

Former Oklahoma Death Row inmate Richard Glossip will be in court Tuesday, where a judge will decide whether or not to reduce his bond amount.

By: Christian Hans

-

An Oklahoma County judge will decide on Tuesday whether former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip will see a bond reduction.

Glossip was previously on death row for the murder of Barry Van Treese in 1997.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced earlier this month that the state will re-try Glossip for murder, without the death penalty on the table.

SEE ALSO: Richard Glossip faces court again, death penalty off the table

Glossip's attorneys filed a motion to reduce Glossip's bond .

That hearing is set at 1:30 p.m.