Former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip to appear at bond hearing

Former Oklahoma Death Row inmate Richard Glossip will be in court Tuesday, where a judge will decide whether or not to reduce his bond amount.

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 9:17 am

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma County judge will decide on Tuesday whether former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip will see a bond reduction.

Glossip was previously on death row for the murder of Barry Van Treese in 1997.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced earlier this month that the state will re-try Glossip for murder, without the death penalty on the table.

Glossip's attorneys filed a motion to reduce Glossip's bond .

That hearing is set at 1:30 p.m.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

