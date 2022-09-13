Relatives React After NW OKC Arby’s Employee Allegedly Shot, Killed By Co-Worker

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 5:59 pm

Co-workers and a metro family are mourning the loss of 28-year-old D’Quan Brown following a deadly gun attack on Monday at Brown’s place of employment.

Employees of the Arby’s fastfood restaurant on North MacArthur Boulevard near Memorial Road told News 9 Tuesday that the store was closed for the day.

The business shut down after police said a fight between Brown and 16-year-old Emannuel Rollerson turned deadly.

Related: Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting; 1 Dead

Witnesses told police during the heated argument Rollerson went to his car and grabbed a gun out of a backpack. The teenager allegedly shot Brown inside the restaurant and then left.

Brown was rushed to OU Medical Center but died at the hospital.

“The suspect was taken into custody a very short time later, a short distance away,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said. “He was brought to headquarters where he was interviewed.”

Police did not give details of the motive behind the argument and shooting.

Brown's uncle told News 9 his family is grieving their loved one’s sudden death. The relative said his nephew was an “amazing, well-mannered, articulate and faithful soul.”

Rollerson was not booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center because he is a juvenile.

However, he was booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.