Charges Filed Against 19-Year-Old, 2 Teenage Suspects In Connection To Deadly Moore Shooting

Charges have been filed against the 19-year-old and two teenage suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in Moore.

Cleveland County court documents said that Jarelle Johnson, 19, Mariah Hunter and Martinez Johnson have been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Both of the teenage suspects will be tried as adults, according to the District 21 District Attorney's Office.

The court documents said at around 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Moore Police responded to the scene of a shooting near Northwest 12th Street and North Norman Avenue.

Through an interview with the 19-year-old suspect, police learned that Martinez had provided him with a firearm before they left Oklahoma City in their vehicle, the documents said.

Jarelle told police that the intent was for Mariah to fight someone, and the other suspects were going there to help protect her, documents said.

When the suspects arrived on scene, Jarelle said they saw several individuals on the side of the road with one, who they thought, had a gun on them, according to the documents.

Jarelle told police that he never saw a gun, but him and Martinez began firing as they drove away, the documents said.

Martinez told police that he went to Lake Hefner after the shooting to dispose of the firearms at an unknown location, according to the documents.

Documents said a 16-year-old male died due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Two other victims, a 18-year-old and another teenager, were shot, the documents said.

The documents said a fourth victim, who sustained injuries from running from the gunfire, was believed to be the source of the original fight that was supposed to take place.

The three suspects will be arraigned Friday afternoon.