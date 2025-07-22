Man arrested after entering NW OKC home while naked

A naked man was taken into custody after entering a northwest OKC home on Monday.

By: Christian Hans

One man was taken into custody after entering a home in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood while naked, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday near Northwest 164th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

The owner of the home, Blake Overstreet, says his wife saw the man come in through their back door.

"I hear my wife yell my name in a panicked or strange voice that I've never heard her use," Overstreet said. "There was a naked guy standing there, probably about 400 pounds, completely naked, had blood all over his legs."

Overstreet said their 6-year-old daughter saw the man and ran to hide, while he was able to get the man outside.

The man then jumped into the neighborhood pond, Overstreet says.

OCPD says the man eventually came out of the pond on his own and was taken into custody.

Officers believe the man was under the influence at the time of the incident.