16 pounds of meth found during I-40 traffic stop

16 pounds of meth recovered in traffic stop, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Christian Hans

A traffic stop in Oklahoma leads to a drug bust, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

In a social media post on Saturday, OHP says a trooper stopped a vehicle along Interstate 40, where the driver involved voluntarily disclosed that the vehicle was carrying illegal narcotics.

After opening the vehicle's trunk, OHP says 16 pounds of meth was discovered

The driver was arrested. No names have been released at this time.