16 pounds of meth found during I-40 traffic stop

16 pounds of meth recovered in traffic stop, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 6:05 am

By: Christian Hans


A traffic stop in Oklahoma leads to a drug bust, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

In a social media post on Saturday, OHP says a trooper stopped a vehicle along Interstate 40, where the driver involved voluntarily disclosed that the vehicle was carrying illegal narcotics.

After opening the vehicle's trunk, OHP says 16 pounds of meth was discovered

The driver was arrested. No names have been released at this time.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025