Superintendent Ryan Walters' allegations lead to bipartisan calls for investigation

Oklahoma officials call for an investigation into Superintendent Ryan Walters following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma lawmakers from both parties are demanding an immediate investigation into allegations against State Superintendent Ryan Walters following an incident at a recent closed-door State Board of Education meeting.

The incident, reportedly involving inappropriate content displayed on a screen during a private OSDE board session, has generated significant controversy. Walters has issued what critics call a "non-denial denial," prompting bipartisan calls for clarity through a formal investigation.

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters under scrutiny amid allegations

Appearing on News 9's "Your Vote Counts," Senate Appropriations Chair Chuck Hall described the situation as unprecedented and troubling.

"This is the most crazy, bizarre thing that I've experienced in my seven years in the legislature," Hall said. "But accusations are accusations, and I think it's important that we not rush to judgment. "

Former Representative Jason Dunnington agreed, emphasizing the need for impartial review. Dunnington raised concerns about jurisdiction, clarifying that the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), despite preserving digital evidence, likely lacks the authority to initiate a criminal investigation independently.

"I think that that would need to be done by either the Attorney General, or the DA of Oklahoma County, or the Sheriff of Oklahoma County," Dunnington said.

Investigation demanded after allegations against superintendent Ryan Walters

OMES, the state's IT and cybersecurity agency, has preserved potential evidence from Walters' electronic devices, following a formal complaint. However, an official criminal probe would require further action from higher law enforcement authorities.

The controversy has intensified concerns over Oklahoma's education system, currently ranked 50th nationally. Senator Hall voiced frustration about how the incident distracts from urgently needed education reforms.

"Being 50th in anything is completely unacceptable," Hall said. "What I think that we need to do is really gauge what it takes to bring us out of the doldrums as it relates to education."

The political fallout is also significant, potentially reshaping the 2026 Oklahoma gubernatorial primary. Walters, previously viewed as a strong gubernatorial contender, now faces serious uncertainty. Current Attorney General Gentner Drummond and former House Speaker Charles McCall are now widely seen as frontrunners, should Walters' prospects fade.

Both Hall and Dunnington stressed the importance of allowing facts to emerge clearly through due process, calling on all sides to reserve judgment until investigations conclude.