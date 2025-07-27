EMSA heat alert remains in effect for Oklahoma City

Sunday, July 27th 2025, 8:37 am
As dangerously high temperatures persist, EMSA’s (Emergency Medical Services Authority) heat alert for Oklahoma City remains active, first issued on July 9. Officials say the alert will stay in place until either temperatures drop or the number of heat-related emergency calls begins to decline.
To stay safe, EMSA recommends wearing lightweight, breathable clothing, taking frequent breaks when outdoors, and hydrating well before, during, and after spending time in the sun. These precautions are especially important for anyone working or exercising outside during peak heat hours.
EMSA officials urge parents and caregivers to never leave a child in a vehicle, even for a moment. A parked car can reach dangerous temperatures quickly, rising from 90 or 100 degrees to 110 in just 10 minutes, and up to 130 degrees within 30 minutes. According to EMSA, “a minute is too long” when it comes to leaving a child unattended in a hot vehicle.
Veterinarians are also warning of the heat’s danger to pets. Dr. Carlton at OKC Vet Campus says the temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can climb by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Cracking the windows is not enough to make the vehicle safe, as it does little to allow for adequate air circulation.
Certain dog breeds are more at risk than others. Short-nosed breeds like French Bulldogs and Pugs have a harder time cooling down due to their restricted airflow. Dr. Carlton also notes that this summer’s high humidity levels make it even more difficult for pets to regulate their body temperature.
Dr. Carlton says early recognition of heat exhaustion is critical. Two key warning signs include a drooping tongue and thick, ropey saliva. These are both indicators that a dog is struggling to cool itself. If these symptoms appear, dog owners are advised to immediately move their pet to a shaded area and provide cool water.
July 27th, 2025
April 23rd, 2025
August 15th, 2024
July 27th, 2025
July 27th, 2025