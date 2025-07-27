EMSA heat alert remains in effect for Oklahoma City

EMSA’s heat alert remains active in Oklahoma City as dangerous temperatures continue, prompting officials to urge residents to stay hydrated, avoid leaving children or pets in cars, and watch for early signs of heat-related illness.

By: Graham Dowers

As dangerously high temperatures persist, EMSA’s (Emergency Medical Services Authority) heat alert for Oklahoma City remains active, first issued on July 9. Officials say the alert will stay in place until either temperatures drop or the number of heat-related emergency calls begins to decline.

How to protect yourself from heat-related illness

To stay safe, EMSA recommends wearing lightweight, breathable clothing, taking frequent breaks when outdoors, and hydrating well before, during, and after spending time in the sun. These precautions are especially important for anyone working or exercising outside during peak heat hours.

Never leave kids in a hot car

EMSA officials urge parents and caregivers to never leave a child in a vehicle, even for a moment. A parked car can reach dangerous temperatures quickly, rising from 90 or 100 degrees to 110 in just 10 minutes, and up to 130 degrees within 30 minutes. According to EMSA, “a minute is too long” when it comes to leaving a child unattended in a hot vehicle.

High temperatures pose serious risk for pets

Veterinarians are also warning of the heat’s danger to pets. Dr. Carlton at OKC Vet Campus says the temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can climb by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Cracking the windows is not enough to make the vehicle safe, as it does little to allow for adequate air circulation.

Certain dog breeds are more at risk than others. Short-nosed breeds like French Bulldogs and Pugs have a harder time cooling down due to their restricted airflow. Dr. Carlton also notes that this summer’s high humidity levels make it even more difficult for pets to regulate their body temperature.

How to spot signs of heat exhaustion in dogs

Dr. Carlton says early recognition of heat exhaustion is critical. Two key warning signs include a drooping tongue and thick, ropey saliva. These are both indicators that a dog is struggling to cool itself. If these symptoms appear, dog owners are advised to immediately move their pet to a shaded area and provide cool water.