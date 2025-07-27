SBA disaster loan center in Stillwater moves to new location

The SBA is relocating its Stillwater Disaster Loan Center to the Red Cross to assist residents and businesses impacted by March’s wildfires and straight-line winds.

By: Graham Dowers

The U.S. Small Business Administration is relocating its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Stillwater to continue helping Oklahomans impacted by March’s wildfires and severe wind events.

Starting Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., the new location will be at the American Red Cross office at 118 W. 7th St. in Stillwater. The center provides in-person assistance to homeowners, renters, small businesses, and nonprofits seeking federal disaster loans for property damage or economic injury caused by the spring storms.

Walk-ins are welcome, but visitors may also schedule appointments if preferred. Staff on-site will help individuals complete loan applications, check their application status, and understand next steps.

The new center will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SBA disaster loans offer low-interest financial support to replace or repair homes, businesses, and personal property. Business owners may also be eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Residents in eligible counties can also apply online at sba.gov/disaster or get help by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.

