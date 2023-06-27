Police Make Arrests In Connection With Drive-By Shooting In Moore

Moore Police arrested 19-year-old Jarelle Johnson and two other juveniles after the Sunday morning drive-by shooting that left one child dead and two others injured.

The shooting took place In a Moore neighborhood near 12th Street and Norman Avenue.

"She said she heard five really large booms," Bill Jones, a resident on Norman Avenue, said. "She described it and I said it sounds more like gunshots."

Moore Police Department said the call came in just before 1 a.m.

"Within a couple minutes, if that long, there was police everywhere," Jones said.

"Right after the shooting occurred we received phone calls immediately and officers responded as quick as they could," Lt. Wes Yost with Moore Police said. "At that location we came in contact with three victims.”

One of those victims died Tuesday morning.

"After we found out that victim passed, we submitted charges for one count of first degree murder and three counts of shooting with the intent to kill," Yost said.

Jarelle Johnson along with another juvenile have been taken into custody and a third has been taken in on complaint of second degree murder.

However, police say the homicide investigation is ongoing.

"We're going to investigate the why," Yost said. "Why did this happen? Why did it end up here? What is the connection between the victims and the suspects?"

Finding the connection so neighbors like Jones can rest a little easier.

"It's good to have some kind of closure," Jones said.

Another neighbor said police searched her yard and home for bullets.

The Cleveland County District Attorney's office is working closely with Moore Police to file official charges later this week. An arraignment is scheduled for this Friday.