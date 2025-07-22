1 person stabbed at a NE OKC diner

One person stabbed, suspect on the run in northeast Oklahoma City

By: Aniysa Mapp

One person was stabbed Monday evening, and a suspect is on the run in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City police Department says the stabbing happened at around 10:30 p.m. at a diner near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street.

Police say four people walked out of the diner without paying, before an employee followed them outside and confronted them.

Officers say one of the people from that group stabbed the employee in the back, then ran to a nearby motel.

The employee was taken to the hospital, where they are expected to be okay.

Police say they did get a description of the suspect vehicle.