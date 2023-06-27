Police: Juvenile Dead After Shooting In Moore; 3 Arrested

By: News 9

A juvenile is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Moore, police said.

Moore Police said they responded to the scene near 12th Street and Norman Avenue.

Police said several juveniles were injured in the shooting.

One of the juveniles has died due to injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Lt. Wes Yost with the Moore Police Department.

This is now an ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

Police said Jarelle Johnson, 19, was arrested on the complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Two juvenile suspects were also arrested on the complaints of shooting with intent to kill, with one being arrested on the complaint of first-degree murder and the other being arrested on the complaint of second-degree murder, according to police.

Police have not released the identities of the juvenile victims or suspects.