OSDH: 9,746 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 39 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 11:11 am

By: News 9, News On 6

Thirty-nine virus-related deaths and 9,746 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Sept. 1, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A total of 1,179,931 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The state said the provisional death count remained at 16,145 through June 3. However, in accordance with the National Vital Statistics System’s death count reporting upgrade, some death counts may appear lower than previous weeks as the system completes reprocessing. The current provisional count to date is 16,759.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,183.

Currently, 18,683 Oklahomans are considered active cases in the state, OSDH said.

As of Aug. 31, 6,198,344 total vaccine doses have been administered with 2,876,411 Oklahomans receiving at least one dose. More than 2,319,000 Oklahomans have completed both inoculations or are fully vaccinated, making 58.6% of the eligible Oklahoma population is fully vaccinated.

About 327 Oklahomans are currently in acute care OSDH-licensed facilities with 82 in the ICU and 13 are currently in other types of facilities due to COVID-19. Out of the 327 hospitalizations, 25 are pediatric hospitalizations, OSDH said.

Previous Week: OSDH: 10,711 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 76 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

Click here to view the appointment scheduler and questionnaire.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced March 7, 2022 that it is transitioning away from daily updates on COVID-19 and will instead provide weekly updates each Thursday.

Related: OSDH Discontinues Daily COVID-19 Updates

Stitt released a statement on Nov. 7, 2020 and asked Oklahomans "to do the right thing" and to follow CDC guidelines -- practice social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands regularly -- to help slow the spread.

On Sept. 8, 2020, the state health department said it has begun the transition to include antigen test results in the state's data collection and reporting system. A positive antigen test result is considered a "probable" case, while a positive molecular test result is considered a "confirmed" case.

Antigen testing is a rapid test that can be completed in less than an hour. Molecular tests usually take days before results are made available.

On July 15, 2020, Stitt said he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus. He has since posted video updates of concerning his health and quarantine.

Oklahoma reported its first child death related to the virus on July 12, 2020. The child was a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed at Fort Sill.

Shortly after the report of the girl's death, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recommended for all Oklahomans to wear face masks to allow the safely reopening of schools in the fall.

On June 30, 2020, Stitt wore a face mask and "strongly encouraged" Oklahomans to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to face masks.

More: Gov. Stitt Recommends Wearing Face Masks During Update Concerning COVID-19 In State

Stitt said April 28, 2020, that anyone who wished to take a COVID-19 test could do so even if they are not presenting symptoms.

Related: Gov. Stitt Presents State's Coronavirus Figures To Show Oklahoma Is Ready To Reopen

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.

The state coronavirus hotline is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.