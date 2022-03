Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 12:11 pm

By: News 9

As COVID cases trend down, the state health department says we are shifting towards an endemic.

To adjust to this, the department will no longer report daily COVID case numbers.

Instead, they will report a weekly update on Thursdays and primarily focus on hospitalizations.

While this is a light at the end of the tunnel, health officials say if cases trend back up, they’ll go back to daily reports.