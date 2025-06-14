Thunder win Game 4 of NBA Finals after nail-biting fight

Oklahoma City Thunder look to tie up the NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. Live reactions and updates in our Thunder in the Finals live blog.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-104 on Friday night and tie the NBA Finals at two games apiece.

Jalen Williams added 27, Alex Caruso had 20 and Chet Holmgren finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Thunder. They did it the hard way — with a season-low three 3-pointers, and no assists from Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time all season.

Pascal Siakam scored 20 for Indiana, which got 18 from Tyrese Haliburton and 17 from Obi Toppin.

Game 5 of the series — now essentially a best-of-three — is at Oklahoma City on Monday night, with the Thunder now having reclaimed home-court advantage.

And the Thunder basically saved their realistic chance at winning the title. Teams with a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals have gone on to win the championship 37 times in 38 past chances. The Pacers looked well on their way to being the 39th team with such an edge, before the Thunder found their game in the nick of time.

OKC wins Game 4 111 to 104 after a nail-biting fight.

10:19 p.m.

10:14 p.m.

SGA with 7 straight points, OKC leads 104-103 with 2:21 left in the game.

10:12 p.m.

9:50 p.m.

Can't shake lose for a 3, but OKC is only down 3 with 9:28 left in the 4th.

9:41 p.m.

Thunder trail at the end of the 3rd quarter, 87-80.

8:51 p.m.

Thunder trails 60-57 at halftime of Game 4 against Indiana. OKC: 47% FG, 1/10 3P, 16/17 FT with 6 ast and 8 TO IND: 48% FG, 7/19 3P, 11/13 FT with 15 ast and 9 TO OKC +6 in the paint, +3 in 2nd chance points, +1 in fast break points and +3 in points off turnovers

8:35 p.m.

Toppin and Hartenstein both get technical on Fridays.

8:25 p.m.

8:23 p.m.

Kenrich is making a difference off the bench. Robbed on the in and out corner three. OKC leads 46-45 with 6:35 left in the half.

8:23 p.m.

Kenrich Williams runs the floor and Cason Wallace finds him for a trailing layup. OKC forces Indiana's 3rd timeout of the first half so far.

8:21 p.m.

8:12 p.m.

Most points for the Pacers in the 1st quarter of the Finals. Thunder down 1 at the break 35-34

8:11 p.m.

Thunder trails 35-34 after 1Q of Game 4 against Indiana. OKC: 55% FG, 1/4 3P, 9/9 FT with 4 ast and 5 TO IND: 55% FG, 4/8 3P, 9/10 FT with 9 ast and 4 TO OKC +3 on the glass, +8 in the paint, +4 on 2nd chance points

OKC is down one point at the end of the first quarter.

8:08 p.m.

31-30 Pacers in front with 1:02 left in the first quarter.

8:07 p.m.

OKC is leading in the paint and on 2nd chance points - a pair of critical stats to combat some of Indiana's early hot shooting.

7:57 p.m.

Down 9, OKC answers back with a 9-0 run. Indy picks up a couple of turnovers, plus Indiana finally missed a shot,(9-13) overall.

7:48 p.m.

Pacers hit four out-of-five 3s to start the game. Indiana up 8 with 7:01 left in the quarter.

7:30 p.m.

It's gametime

7:20 p.m.

Here's the Thunder's starting lineup for Game 4.

7:10 p.m.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing whatever it takes to give Thunder fans in Indy a little love before Game 4.

7:00 p.m.

This is one way to warm up.

6:30 p.m.

The Associated Press shared several new images of Thunder players warming up ahead of Game 4.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Image Provided By: AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Image Provided By: AP Photo/Abbie Parr

5:35 p.m.

SGA arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

News 9’s Steve McGehee and Jeremie Poplin break down keys to victory in this hot-off-the-presses Thunder Breakdown on News 9’s YouTube channel.

Below is a preview clip. Steve shares how Indiana Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle showed the Thunder some respect in Thursday's media availability.

