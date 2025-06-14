Thunder vs Pacers Game 4 victory: Coach Daigneault praises team for 'a great blood-and-guts win'

Thunder outlast Pacers in nail-biting NBA Final Game 4, winning 111-104. Hear Coach Daigneault's key takeaways.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals 111-104 Friday night.

The victory on the Pacers' home court wasn't an easy win for the Thunder, but the team surged ahead in the 4th quarter after a game filled with fouls, lead changes, and nail-biting for Thunder fans.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault spoke to journalists after the game. You can watch his full interview at the top of this article. Here are several key takeaways.

What changed for the Thunder in the 4th quarter of Game 4?

When asked what changed in the 4th quarter, Daigneault said he felt like the Thunder's hard work in the 3rd quarter was a key to Friday night's victory.

"They really had the wind to their back. We had some deflating plays. It was an easy game to give up on. We kept it in striking distance, 8, 10, then able to close it in the fourth," Daigneault said.

"I thought Lu in particular set an unbelievable tone defensively in the fourth quarter. That was kind of contagious. But his energy, he was just on it and was very impressive."

How did SGA get the team to victory?

"Yeah, I mean, he's unreal. Obviously really closed that thing offensively. He and Dub did a great job there just execution-wise, the shot-making. He was outstanding," Coach Daigneault said about 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Daigneault also gave credit to the entire team for the hard-fought win.

Daigneault said SGA did a great job getting the team where they needed to be in the second half and praised J-Dub's efforts to get the ball to Shai.

Daigneault said "We had a hard time shaking [SGA] free," and said Gilgeous-Alexander's poise and confidence is unwavering, no matter what happens on the court.

How did the "big lineup" help the Thunder in Game 4?

"I mean, that lineup has very distinct strengths. You can draw on it at different times. It was a point to get Hart more minutes tonight. I thought he's been helpful in his minutes," Daigneault said.

"But in terms of the lineup, I mean, we go into every game trying to figure out the formula to win that game. That's what we thought was best to win Game 4 tonight."

Game 5 brings the series back to Oklahoma City Monday night.

