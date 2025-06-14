Afghan man accused of plotting Election Day terror plot in Oklahoma pleads guilty

An Afghan man accused of plotting a terror attack in Oklahoma on Election Day, 2024, has pleaded guilty. See the latest information here.

By: Christian Hans, Matt McCabe

An Afghan man accused of plotting and conspiring to commit a terror attack in Oklahoma on Election Day has pleaded guilty.

Court documents say Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, who entered the country in September 2021, conspired along with another defendant to commit a terroristic act in the name of the Islamic State, or ISIS.

Tawhedi originally pled not guilty to five counts in November, before later pleading guilty to knowingly receiving, attempting to receive, and conspiring to receive a firearm and ammunition to be used to commit a federal crime of terrorism in April.

He told the judge he was motivated to plan and carry out the attack as retaliation against the United States for its involvement in the war in Gaza.

While he did not formally apologize for his participation in the plot, he acknowledged he knew what he did was wrong. Through his interpreter, he alluded to being against violence for much of his life. But, he said he later became disillusioned and it "affected" his world view. He told the court he knowingly planned the plot with the intention of killing Americans, and to disrupt the U.S. election process.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Tawhedi pled guilty to two superseding counts and formally waived all rights to an appeal. According to his plea agreement, he could face up to 35 years in prison when totaling the sentencing guideline for both counts.

However, as a judge noted several times during the hearing, the court itself is not bound to follow those guidelines and can impose a sentence greater than what has been recommended. Tawhedi, through an interpreter, said he understood.

Tawhedi's trial was originally postponed until May 12, 2026.

Multiple officils have released statements following the announcement.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi,

“By pledging allegiance to ISIS and plotting an attack against innocent Americans on Election Day, this defendant endangered lives and gravely betrayed the nation that gave him refuge. Today’s guilty plea guarantees he will be held accountable, stripped of his immigration status, and permanently removed from the United States, and shows the Justice Department has zero tolerance for those who exploit our freedoms to spread violence.”

FBI Director Kash Patel,

“The defendant admits he planned and obtained firearms to carry out a violent terror attack on Election Day in 2024, a plot that was detected and disrupted through the good work of the FBI and our partners,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Let this serve as notice to anyone who tries to conduct attacks in our homeland for ISIS or any other terror group: we will find you and you’ll face American justice. I want to commend the FBI teams and our partners for their hard work and success in executing the mission.”

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma,

“Through incredible law enforcement effort and coordination, a violent terrorist attack on American soil was thwarted, and those responsible are being held accountable. I commend the outstanding work by the FBI, our law enforcement partners, and prosecutors to diligently discover, thoroughly investigate, and completely foil this terror plot. These guilty pleas serve as an emphatic reminder that the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will aggressively pursue those who attempt to harm Americans through terrorist acts.”

