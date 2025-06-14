Thunder's Cason Wallace on Game 4 Win: “We played the whole 48"

Cason Wallace reveals team morale after OKC's Game 4 win: 'We stuck together and got the result we wanted.' Excitement builds as the team returns to OKC.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Following OKC's Game 4 win, Thunder Sideline Reporter Nick Gallo caught up with Cason Wallace.

"It feels great, we stuck together and we fought for each other and we got the result we wanted," said Wallace.

Wallace said OKC cleaned up their game and fought until the end.

"Down the stretch, when it mattered, we were there," he said.

Wallace and the team are excited to head back to OKC.

"We gonna have our crowd with us, they gonna get us through it," he said.

NBA Finals Game 4 Coverage

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories