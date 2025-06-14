Gary England Celebration of Life service scheduled in Oklahoma City

Public Celebration of Life service honoring former News 9 Chief Meteorologist Gary England set for June 20 in Oklahoma City. England, known for severe weather innovation, kept Oklahomans safe on News 9 for 41 years.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

The family of longtime News 9 Chief Meteorologist Gary England confirmed a Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, June 20 in Oklahoma City and will be open to the public.

The service honoring England is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Crossings Church, 14600 Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Gary England, longtime News 9 Chief Meteorologist, dies at 85

England died Tuesday, June 10. He is remembered as an authority on severe weather, innovating new warning and radar technology in broadcast television to keep people safe. England did just that for 41 years on News 9.

Watch the video below to hear from News 9 Meteorologists Lacey Swope and Jed Castles share stories about England's influence on weather and their careers.

Gary England’s Life and Legacy

The voice they trusted: Gary England's life-saving warnings recalled in 25th Anniversary Special

Behind the scenes on May 3, 1999: Gary England & the News 9 team's tornado outbreak coverage

News 9’s archive of Gary England stories



