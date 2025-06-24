OKC Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: 55th pick to NBA Champion

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins reflected on Oklahoma City’s rise from rebuilding team to NBA champions, calling the moment a full-circle celebration for players and fans.

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 10:35 am

By: Bella Roddy


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins reflected on Oklahoma City’s rise from rebuilding team to NBA champions, calling the moment a full-circle celebration for players and fans.

WATCH: Full coverage of Thunder Championship Celebration opening ceremony

“I came in as the 55th pick in the 2021 draft,” Wiggins said. “My rookie season, we won 24 games.”

Wiggins highlighted how many in the crowd celebrating the championship were also in the stands during the team’s toughest seasons.

“They tried to call us the black hole of the NBA,” he said, recalling national criticism. “But four years later, when they mention the Thunder organization… they’ve got to mention you as NBA champions.”

Wiggins praised the dedication of the fan base, coaching staff and front office, including head coach Mark Daigneault and general manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder, now NBA champions, completed a rapid turnaround from one of the league’s worst records to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy — a journey not lost on one of its most humble contributors.

SEE ALSO: OKC Thunder hoist Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA champions ahead of historic parade

Thunder Championship Celebration Coverage

Jaylin Williams brings Larry O'Brien trophy to EXCLUSIVE News 9 interview

WATCH: Thunder roster enters Paycom Center for Championship Celebration

OKC Thunder Parade safety: What you need to know
Bella Roddy
Bella Roddy

Bella Roddy is a Specialty Content Producer originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Griffin Media as a digital producer for News On 6's sister station News 9 in 2023 after graduating from college.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 24th, 2025

June 26th, 2025

June 26th, 2025

June 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 26th, 2025

June 26th, 2025

June 26th, 2025

June 26th, 2025