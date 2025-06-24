OKC Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: 55th pick to NBA Champion

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins reflected on Oklahoma City’s rise from rebuilding team to NBA champions, calling the moment a full-circle celebration for players and fans.

By: Bella Roddy

“I came in as the 55th pick in the 2021 draft,” Wiggins said. “My rookie season, we won 24 games.”

Wiggins highlighted how many in the crowd celebrating the championship were also in the stands during the team’s toughest seasons.

“They tried to call us the black hole of the NBA,” he said, recalling national criticism. “But four years later, when they mention the Thunder organization… they’ve got to mention you as NBA champions.”

Wiggins praised the dedication of the fan base, coaching staff and front office, including head coach Mark Daigneault and general manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder, now NBA champions, completed a rapid turnaround from one of the league’s worst records to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy — a journey not lost on one of its most humble contributors.

