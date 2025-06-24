OKC Thunder hoist Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA champions ahead of historic parade

The Oklahoma City Thunder will mark their historic first NBA Championship with a parade through downtown on Tuesday, followed by a rally at the Paycom Center, celebrating their remarkable playoff journey and the team's triumph alongside dedicated fans.

By: David Prock

The Oklahoma City Thunder will celebrate their first-ever NBA Championship on Tuesday with a parade through downtown and a high-energy rally inside the Paycom Center.

The celebration opened with video highlights from the team’s remarkable playoff run, followed by remarks from Thunder General Manager Sam Presti and Head Coach Mark Daigneault.

The ceremony was punctuated with the presentation of the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, a first for the franchise and its fans. Thunder players each took a turn with the iconic trophy, soaking in the moment with the fans and team officials in attendance.

WATCH: Thunder roster enters Paycom Center for Championship Celebration

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Kenrich Williams, and Aaron Wiggins all shared their thoughts on the title win, with many thanking fans for their support throughout the season.

The parade officially begins at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last around 90 minutes as the team travels from NW 10th Street to Scissortail Park.

