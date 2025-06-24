WATCH: Thunder roster enters Paycom Center for Championship Celebration

The Oklahoma City Thunder arrives for the Championship Celebration.

By: Christian Hans

-

The roster of the Oklahoma City Thunder showed up one by one as they made their entrances on stage at the Paycom Center.

As the players walked on stage, some sported some distinct styles of fashion.

No. 55 Isaiah Hartenstein arrived wearing a black T-shirt, emblazoned with the face of Thunder legend Nick Collisson.

Some players elected to bring flags showcasing their background. No. 5 Luguentz Dort carried a Haitian flag, while NBA MVP No. 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander displayed a Canadian flag.

No. 9 Alex Caruso sported a shirt with Mount Rushmore, featuring his own face across the front.



