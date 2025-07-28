Does alcohol cause insomnia?

Monday, July 28th 2025, 12:45 pm
Alcohol may seem like a helpful way to relax before bed, but medical experts say it can significantly interfere with sleep quality and increase the risk of long-term sleep problems.
While alcohol can initially cause drowsiness, it suppresses REM sleep, which is the deep, restorative stage of the sleep cycle. This disruption leads to fragmented, less restful sleep that can leave people feeling tired and sluggish the next day.
In addition to reducing REM sleep, alcohol affects the body’s circadian rhythms and may cause people to wake up in the middle of the night. It also increases the likelihood of nighttime bathroom trips and can worsen or contribute to sleep apnea. Over time, drinking in the evening can lead to chronic insomnia.
Doctors recommend avoiding alcohol for at least four hours before bedtime to limit sleep disruption. Health guidelines suggest women should limit themselves to one drink per night or less, and men to two drinks or less, although even moderate consumption can affect sleep quality.
Reducing or eliminating alcohol intake in the evening may lead to more restful sleep and better overall energy during the day.
