Jaylin Williams brings Larry O'Brien trophy to EXCLUSIVE News 9 interview

Thunder’s Jaylin Williams says holding NBA championship trophy feels “unreal” as he prepares to celebrate with fans at OKC parade.

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 9:53 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams kicked off parade day with the NBA championship trophy in hand and a wide smile on his face.

Speaking with News 9's Steve McGehee inside the Paycom Center ahead of Tuesday morning's parade, Williams said the moment still feels surreal.

“I’m holding the trophy in my hand,” Williams said. “The trophy you grew up looking at, the trophy you see on social media, that you see all the greats hold. It’s unreal."

Williams, or "J-Will," said he was the first player off the bus and lucked into carrying the trophy.

"I got super lucky," Williams said. "We have our baby. I have the trophy."

Williams described his last 36 hours since the team's Game 7 win as a whirlwind.

"It's just been celebrating, celebrating, enjoying the moment, living in the moment," Williams said. "We did it together as a team. As a family."

As for Tuesday's parade, Williams said that he's eager to take in the moment with the fans who supported the team all season.

"I'm excited to see everybody," Williams said. "I'm excited to share this experience with everybody."

The Thunder's championship parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Oklahoma City, with hundreds of thousands expected to line the streets in celebration of the franchise's first NBA title.

