NBA Finals Game 7 traffic: No one allowed to drive into Bricktown after game, says PD

Oklahoma City police restrict traffic into Bricktown after NBA Finals Game 7 to manage post-game crowds.

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 3:53 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are urging the public to plan for traffic changes in downtown Oklahoma City following Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder vs Pacers LIVE BLOG

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, only outgoing traffic will be allowed from the Bricktown area immediately after the game. Traffic coming into Bricktown will not be permitted during that time as officers work to manage post-game crowds.

Anyone ordering Uber, Lyft, or using another rideshare application is reminded to schedule their pick-up outside of Bricktown.

Game 7 tips off at 7 p.m.

