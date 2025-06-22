NBA Finals Game 7 traffic: No one allowed to drive into Bricktown after game, says PD

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 3:53 pm
Police are urging the public to plan for traffic changes in downtown Oklahoma City following Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder vs Pacers LIVE BLOG
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, only outgoing traffic will be allowed from the Bricktown area immediately after the game. Traffic coming into Bricktown will not be permitted during that time as officers work to manage post-game crowds.
Anyone ordering Uber, Lyft, or using another rideshare application is reminded to schedule their pick-up outside of Bricktown.
Game 7 tips off at 7 p.m.
Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth to perform national anthem before Game 7 of NBA Finals
DICK’S Sporting Goods to offer Thunder championship gear, extend store hours if OKC wins NBA Finals
June 22nd, 2025
June 18th, 2025
June 18th, 2025
June 18th, 2025
June 23rd, 2025