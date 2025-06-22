NBA Finals Game 7 traffic: No one allowed to drive into Bricktown after game, says PD

Oklahoma City police restrict traffic into Bricktown after NBA Finals Game 7 to manage post-game crowds.

By: Graham Dowers

Police are urging the public to plan for traffic changes in downtown Oklahoma City following Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, only outgoing traffic will be allowed from the Bricktown area immediately after the game. Traffic coming into Bricktown will not be permitted during that time as officers work to manage post-game crowds.

Anyone ordering Uber, Lyft, or using another rideshare application is reminded to schedule their pick-up outside of Bricktown.

Game 7 tips off at 7 p.m.

