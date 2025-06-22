Keys for the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Expanded keys for the Thunder before Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

By: Jeremie Poplin

1. Flush Game 6

Game 6 was ugly, but it’s over. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mark Daigneault have both stressed the importance of turning the page. This young Thunder team must stay emotionally grounded, refocus, and embrace the clean slate that a Game 7 provides. The moment is big, but it’s not too big if they keep their composure.

2. Start Fast and Feed Off the Crowd

The Paycom Center will be electric if the Thunder give fans something to rally behind early. A strong start, fueled by pace, defense, and energy, can swing the emotional edge. But a slow, sloppy opening could create tension and flip momentum. OKC needs to land the first punch.

3. Reclaim the Defensive Identity

Oklahoma City led the league in steals this season but only recorded four total in Game 6, just one of those in the first three quarters. To regain control, the Thunder must pressure ball-handlers, contest every pass, and return to the swarming, opportunistic defense that made them elite.

4. Contain TJ McConnell at the Point of Attack

McConnell has been the ultimate disruptor, getting into the lane at will and creating havoc. His paint penetration forces help rotations, collapse OKC’s defense, and lead to wide-open threes. The Thunder must keep him in front, use length to contest passing lanes, and consider blitzing him early in the shot clock.

5. Clean Up the Turnovers

OKC committed 21 turnovers in Game 6, directly fueling Indiana’s transition game and robbing themselves of shot opportunities. SGA alone has turned it over six or more times twice so far in the Finals, after doing it only three times in 76 regular-season games. via Basketball Poetry

Against a team that thrives on tempo and rhythm, the Thunder must value each possession, simplify passes, tighten ball-handling, and avoid risky decisions under duress.

6. Fix the Half-Court Offense

In the second and third quarters of Game 6, the Thunder scored just 35 total points. They became too stagnant, relying on isolation and late-clock heaves. To reset their offense, OKC must improve spacing, move off the ball, and trust the pass, playing with pace, even in the half-court.

7. Get Shai in Scoring Position Earlier

Indiana’s rotating help defense flustered SGA, forcing eight turnovers and cutting off his driving lanes. Giving him the ball closer to the elbow or nail, rather than making him create from the perimeter, allows him to simplify reads and punish sagging defenders more efficiently.

8. Rediscover Three-Point Rhythm

OKC went just 8-of-30 from deep in Game 6. Without perimeter shooting, Indiana can pack the paint and dare the Thunder to shoot. The ball must find the open man, and shooters must step into their shots confidently. Quality looks, not quantity, will determine if OKC can stretch the defense.

9. Get More from Chet Holmgren

Chet had just 4 points in Game 6 and struggled physically against Myles Turner. But his ability to shoot, roll, protect the rim, and pass from the high post is essential to OKC’s two-way rhythm. Whether it’s hitting trail threes or contesting shots in the paint, Holmgren must assert himself, with or without touches.

10. Trust the Identity That Got Them Here

This team doesn’t need to be anything new; they just need to be them. Fast. Relentless. Connected. The Thunder rose to the top of the West because of defense, unselfishness, and poise. Trust that identity, and let it carry you across the finish line.

