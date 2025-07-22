Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in SE OKC

A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Destini Pittman

Police say they got a call just before 7 p.m. Monday about a man at Southeast 44th Street and South Georgia Avenue waving a gun around.

Once on scene, Officer Jalen Bullock saw the suspect, Zachariah Mills, holding an imitation gun.

Police say that when Mills saw the officer, he fled on foot. During the chase, Bullock discharged his gun at Mills.

Mills continued to flee and was eventually taken into custody for:

Oklahoma County warrant for possession of an imitation firearm Oklahoma County warrant for failure to appear Felon in possession of an imitation firearm

Police say that the officer discharged their gun, but no one was hit by gunfire.

"The suspect was not hit by the gunfire. Nobody was hit by the gunfire," said Msgt. Gary Knight.

Officer Bullock has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.



