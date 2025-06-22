DICK’S Sporting Goods to offer Thunder championship gear, extend store hours if OKC wins NBA Finals

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 2:00 pm
If the Oklahoma City Thunder clinch the 2025 NBA Finals title Sunday night, DICK’S Sporting Goods will celebrate with extended hours and exclusive championship gear at select stores across Oklahoma.
The retailer announced it will reopen several locations in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Lawton areas immediately following a Thunder victory in Game 7. Stores will also open early at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 23, offering fans official NBA Champions merchandise, including Locker Room hats and T-shirts seen on players after the game.
Shoppers can also purchase items online as soon as the game ends, with options for in-store and curbside pickup.
Store hours may be adjusted depending on game outcomes.
