DICK’S Sporting Goods to offer Thunder championship gear, extend store hours if OKC wins NBA Finals

DICK’S Sporting Goods will extend store hours and offer official championship gear if the Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 NBA Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

-

If the Oklahoma City Thunder clinch the 2025 NBA Finals title Sunday night, DICK’S Sporting Goods will celebrate with extended hours and exclusive championship gear at select stores across Oklahoma.

The retailer announced it will reopen several locations in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Lawton areas immediately following a Thunder victory in Game 7. Stores will also open early at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 23, offering fans official NBA Champions merchandise, including Locker Room hats and T-shirts seen on players after the game.

Shoppers can also purchase items online as soon as the game ends, with options for in-store and curbside pickup.

Participating locations include:





DICK’S House of Sport – Oklahoma City 13145 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 DICK’S House of Sport – Tulsa 10021 E 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133 Westgate Marketplace 6601 SW 3rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128 Fritts Farm 760 SW 19th Street, Moore, OK 73160 Tulsa Hills Shopping Center 7523 S Olympia Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74132 Lawton Town Center 261 NW 2nd Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Store hours may be adjusted depending on game outcomes.