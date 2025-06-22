DICK’S Sporting Goods to offer Thunder championship gear, extend store hours if OKC wins NBA Finals

DICK’S Sporting Goods will extend store hours and offer official championship gear if the Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 NBA Finals.

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 2:00 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

If the Oklahoma City Thunder clinch the 2025 NBA Finals title Sunday night, DICK’S Sporting Goods will celebrate with extended hours and exclusive championship gear at select stores across Oklahoma.

The retailer announced it will reopen several locations in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Lawton areas immediately following a Thunder victory in Game 7. Stores will also open early at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 23, offering fans official NBA Champions merchandise, including Locker Room hats and T-shirts seen on players after the game.

Shoppers can also purchase items online as soon as the game ends, with options for in-store and curbside pickup.

Participating locations include:


  1. DICK’S House of Sport – Oklahoma City
  2. 13145 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
  3. DICK’S House of Sport – Tulsa
  4. 10021 E 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133
  5. Westgate Marketplace
  6. 6601 SW 3rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128
  7. Fritts Farm
  8. 760 SW 19th Street, Moore, OK 73160
  9. Tulsa Hills Shopping Center
  10. 7523 S Olympia Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74132
  11. Lawton Town Center
  12. 261 NW 2nd Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Store hours may be adjusted depending on game outcomes.

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 22nd, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025