HAZMAT team responds to semi-truck rollover in OKC

Semi rollover near E. Reno prompts HAZMAT response in Oklahoma City—latest on situation and driver's condition.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

UPDATE: OKCFD Official Statement

Previous Story:

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms a semi rollover near E. Reno Avenue and Tinker Diagonal Street in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say HAZMAT teams were dispatched due to some fluid leaking from the truck. Officials say the substance is hydraulic fluid and diesel, which are is contained by crews with no flames present.

The semi driver is out of the vehicle and is being treated for minor injuries by EMSA according to OKCFD.