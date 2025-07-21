AG Drummond on prosecuting former Choctaw teacher, how he aims to send a message to predators

Attorney General Gentner Drummond discusses why he took over the prosecution of a former Choctaw teacher accused of sex crimes and how the case sends a broader message to predators in positions of authority.

By: Haley Hetrick, Anna Denison

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over the prosecution of a former Choctaw teacher, Sam Melton, accused of sexually abusing a student.

Drummond spoke with News 9 about why his office assumed the case, what comes next, and the broader message this case sends to victims and the public.

Editor's Note: While News 9 typically does not name victims of sexual crimes, Avery Smith and her family have chosen to speak publicly. Given their decision to come forward, we are naming her in our reporting.

Q: Why did your office take over the prosecution of this case?

A: “On the criminal side is where I'm focused presently, we've taken over the prosecution. I think principally because you know one, I deeply admire the boldness and tenacity of Avery Smith, who has stepped forward as a young adult and disclosed her own name and said she wants to highlight this issue and wanted it highlighted at the highest level, and you can't get higher in the state of Oklahoma than the Attorney General.”

Q: What is your message to those in positions of power who exploit the vulnerable?

A: “Well, in general terms, I will not tolerate sexual predators in the state of Oklahoma, particularly those that are entrusted in a position of authority, whether they be jailers or teachers or administrators in school.”

A: “You hold a special place in our society. The people over whom you have authority are vulnerable. And if you're going to take advantage of them, then I'm going to ensure that you are fully prosecuted with the full weight of the law.”

Q: What charges is Sam Melton currently facing?

A: “It's a litany of charges from rape and sexual battery, and the whole litany of sex-related crimes. And he confessed. So, I anticipate that confession may be withdrawn. I don't really know. I don't care. But we are going to make sure that the full word of the law is afforded to Mr. Melton, and you know he needs to pay for his crimes.”

Q: Do you believe there are other victims in this case?

A: “I have no reason to believe that there are other victims from this perpetrator, but there are other victims in the state of Oklahoma.”

Q: How important is it that Smith chose to publicly share her story?

A: “I consider her a remarkably brave young woman, and I think that she is controlling her destiny. I mean, she has been victimized. She is embracing that and she's going to give voice to the victims and champion it.”

A: “Not wanting to put words in Miss Smith’s mouth, but I think what she is illustrating is that 'I am unafraid and I will give you an example to proceed if you are being sexually abused,' and the student in any public school or private school in the state of Oklahoma. So, I hope that this encourages—to the extent it is occurring—I hope that young women and men feel emboldened to contact my office, and we will prosecute your offender and put that person in prison.”

Q: What message are you hoping this case sends to the public?

A: “That's the objective of taking is to elevate this type of sex crime across the state so that parents and victims are emboldened to take action. In this instance, and I think in all instances, the young victim feels as though he or she is the offender and feels guilt and shame.”

A: “That's why I'm so proud of Avery for stepping up and saying I was victimized. I was abused and taken advantage of, and I'm going to stand and speak for all others similarly situated to give them the power and to give voice to the victim.”

Q: Will this case set a precedent for how your office handles similar cases?

A: “This is not the only case that my office has assumed from other district attorneys. If we believe that it involves multiple jurisdictions in the state of Oklahoma, it's appropriate in the Attorney General's office. And these are important cases that need to have the gravity of the Attorney General and his attention and his team's prosecution.”

Q: What kind of sentence could Melton face if convicted?

A: “No, I think it's early in the process. I think if he's fully convicted of all crimes, it's going to be somewhere in the 15 to 25-year time frame. But you know that it's premature to predict the sentencing.”

Q: What has stood out to you most about this case?

A: “I mean, I'm a father and a grandfather. It's very personal. And to the parents of Miss Smith, I give them high marks. They met with me also. They are committed to the process and are going to not take matters into their own hands but let the state prosecute and do the right thing. I admire the entire family, the Smith family—they are remarkable people.”