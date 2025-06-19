Haliburton will play in Game 6 against Thunder, Pacers Head Coach confirms in pre-game newser

Breaking NBA Finals update as Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle confirms Tyrese Haliburton will play Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Indiana Pacers coach Rich Carlisle confirmed in Thursday's pre-game press conference in Indianapolis that Tyrese Haliburton will play in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"He was strength-tested at 5 p.m. and went through walk-through," Carlisle said, "There's no set minutes limit, we will monitor very closely from the beginning of the game through the entirety of the game, then we'll go from there."





Previous story:

Tyrese Haliburton has every intention to suit up for Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Pacers star guard has made it clear: "if he can walk, he’ll play". His availability will be officially determined after the team’s 4 p.m. walk-through, with a final decision coming from the medical staff closer to tip-off.

>>> 2025 NBA Finals Game 6: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, injury update, game times, dates and TV coverage

Coach Rick Carlisle admitted Wednesday morning the team was preparing for the possibility of playing without him. Haliburton has been managing a lingering lower right leg injury that flared up in Game 5, where he was limited to 0-for-6 shooting over 34 minutes in the Pacers’ 120-109 loss.

Halibuton's injury is the biggest story heading into the Finals tonight with OKC leading the series 3-2. OKC will win the championship with a win tonight. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis

