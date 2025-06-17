Jalen Williams Drops 40 as Thunder Take 3–2 Lead: “The Job’s Not Done”

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 4:14 am
Jalen Williams delivered a 40-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder take a 3–2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.
Postgame, Williams deflected praise and kept the focus on the bigger goal: winning one more.
Williams credited his growth to being allowed to fail earlier in the season and learning through "ugly" stretches. The freedom from Coach Mark Daigneault and the support of teammates helped him build habits and learn the level of physicality needed to succeed in moments like this.
Williams spoke glowingly about the team’s chemistry and selflessness. He said knowing his teammates will pick him up when he fails has helped him grow rapidly. He highlighted role players like Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins for adapting their games and making crucial, often unheralded contributions.
He highlighted how players like Wallace and Wiggins have accepted roles far different than they had in college. Their maturity, effort, and sacrifice have been essential to the team’s success, even if they don’t fill the stat sheet.
Jalen said the home crowd made Paycom Center feel like it was shaking and described the energy as “typical”—a testament to how strong and consistent Thunder support has been all year.
With Game 6 looming, Williams and the Thunder are one win away from a championship. But his message was clear: the job’s not done.
June 17th, 2025