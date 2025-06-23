Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on NBA Title and Thunder's Future: 'This Is Just the Start'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander called the Thunder’s championship run “just the start,” highlighting the team’s youth, growth potential, and the deep bond that fueled their historic season.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The MVP speaks after winning the first championship ever of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Wants the Biggest Stage

SGA made it clear that he wants to be remembered among the greats. He understands that legacies are forged in big moments, and Game 7 of the NBA Finals was a defining chapter for him. His focus is on owning the spotlight and growing into the superstar status he craves.

This Thunder Core is Just Getting Started

Despite winning the title, Shai emphasized how young and unfinished this team still is. With most of the roster not even in their prime, he sees this championship as just the beginning. The group has room to grow and he’s excited about that.

Togetherness Was Their Superpower:

What made this season special wasn’t just the wins or the history made, but the bond between teammates. The Thunder played for each other, and that collective joy — “like kids playing basketball” — made the grind worthwhile.

Overcoming Adversity Made the Title Sweeter:

From early rebuild years to major injuries (his own, Chet’s), the road wasn’t smooth. But with a strong culture, honest leadership from GM Sam Presti, and belief in themselves, the Thunder rewrote their destiny.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just a Finals MVP he’s a rising all-time great who understands what it takes to lead. He’s driven by legacy, rooted in team-first values, and believes this Thunder dynasty is only just beginning.

