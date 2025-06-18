“Game 5 doesn’t matter anymore”: Jalen Williams focused solely on the finish

Jalen Williams is locked in on the task at hand, brushing off individual accolades and emphasizing team focus, adaptability, and a “first to four” mindset heading into Game 6.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Jalen Williams continues to show why he’s one of the most mature young stars in the NBA, blending humility, honesty, and competitive edge as the Thunder sit one win away from a title. Here’s what stood out from his media availability:

Shot Distribution Comes Naturally

Jalen made it clear that there’s no pre-set pecking order when it comes to scoring. While he defers to MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of respect, Williams emphasized that both players play within the flow of the game and the team’s system. The goal is simple: win.





Respect for Indiana, Regardless of Who Plays

With Tyrese Haliburton’s status still uncertain, Williams spoke about OKC’s approach not changing: “You don’t stumble into the Finals.” He expects the Pacers’ best, with or without their star, and the Thunder are preparing for a desperate, all-out effort from Indiana.

Lessons from the Denver Series

Williams acknowledged the parallels to OKC’s last seven-game battle with Denver, stressing the importance of sustaining energy and learning from lapses like Game 6 in that series. “It’s first to four, not first to three,” he said — a mantra the Thunder are holding close.

Speed, Physicality, and Finals Intensity

When asked about how the series feels, Williams confirmed what viewers are seeing: this is a fast, physical, high-level series. “It’s living up to being in the Finals,” he said. “It’s fun to play physical and fast.” The game’s pace is noticeable, and both teams are pushing their limits.

Gratitude Without Complacency

Jalen called his Finals run “a blessing” and expressed pride in joining historic company, but also made it clear the focus is on finishing the job. “That game no longer matters,” he said of his 40-point performance. “Now we’re trying to close out a series.”

In short, Williams is locked in and aware of the stakes. The Thunder will need all of that again in Game 6.

Game 6 tips Thursday night in Indianapolis.

The Thunder are a win away from the title.

