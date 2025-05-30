OKC Thunder NBA Finals: Game 5 takeaways and what's next

Thursday, May 29th 2025, 8:59 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, following a dominant 4–1 series win over Minnesota. This isn't a fluke: it’s the product of elite OKC talent, culture, and strategy.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set the tone early and often, posting his 10th game this postseason with 30+ points and 5+ assists. This sees SGA joining Jordan and LeBron in this elite space. But Gilgeous-Alexander remains humble and grounded, prioritizing fans and team success over MVP accolades.
The Thunder held Minnesota to just 9 points in the first quarter of Game 5, and the team put on a defensive clinic. They became the first team since 1998 to eclipse 1,000 steals across regular and postseason. Midseason additions like Caruso and Hartenstein fit in seamlessly, while Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams stepped up when it mattered most.
Mark Daigneault’s steady hand and team-first approach have shaped a resilient, emotionally disciplined group. He’s not a spotlight seeker, but his methods are drawing attention, and potentially future coaching tree branches.
The front office, coaching staff, and locker room staff keep the team running and operate with unity and vision. OKC is young, balanced, defensively elite, and stocked. Unlike the 2012 squad, this group isn’t assuming they’ll “be back.” OKC is built for sustained success, but the team is willing to work hard to prove it.
The Western Conference Finals win felt like a graduation: a proud, emotional milestone. But the Thunder aren’t done. Players emphasized a “championship mindset” and quickly shifted focus to the next step to chase an NBA Finals victory.
With Indiana likely to emerge from the East, OKC is using this short rest window to reset and refocus. The journey isn’t over — but the message is clear: The Thunder have arrived.
