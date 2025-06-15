Thunder Make History in Game 4 Win: By The Numbers

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first NBA team ever to win a game while recording 10 or fewer assists, committing 15+ turnovers, and shooting under 20% from three.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder tied up the NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 Friday night, putting the Thunder in a good place before Game 5 brings the Finals back to OKC Monday.

Though Game 4 saw the Thunder and the Pacers trading leads throughout much of the game, the Thunder surged ahead in the 4th quarter Friday. Below is a look at how OKC returned home with a victory, by the numbers.

SGA Takes Over

35 – Points from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, including 15 in the fourth quarter

11 – SGA went 11-for-11 at the line, with 8 free throws in the final four minutes

2:23 – Time left when SGA’s baseline step-back jumper gave OKC the lead for good at 104-103.

Two-Way Warriors

27 – Points for Jalen Williams, who also grabbed 7 boards

15 & 14 – Chet Holmgren's double-double, along with several crucial switch-heavy defensive stops down the stretch.

20 – Points for Alex Caruso on only 9 shots, with 5 steals and a +14 in 30 minutes.

2 – 20-point games of the Finals for Caruso, after going all season without one.

33 – Minutes for Lu Dort, who scored just 6 points but anchored a defensive fourth-quarter turnaround.

Pacers Collapse

31-17 – Thunder’s fourth-quarter margin, flipping a 7-point deficit into a 7-point win.

1 – Field goal by Indiana in the final 4 minutes of the game.

0.81 – Pacers' points per possession in the fourth (17 on 21 possessions) — a dramatic drop from 1.43 in Games 1-3.

0 – Fourth-quarter points or assists from Pascal Siakam.

3-for-17 – Thunder’s 3-point shooting on the night (17.6%).

0-82 — NBA teams’ all-time record before tonight when they: Recorded 10 or fewer assists, Committed 15 or more turnovers, Shot under 20% on at least 10 three-point attempts.

Execution and Effort

4 – Late defensive switches by Holmgren on Haliburton/Nembhard that iced the game.

12-1 – Thunder’s game-sealing run fueled by the Williams-SGA combo and swarming defense.

10 – OKC assists in the game, fewer than their 13 turnovers — and still enough to win.

4 – Offensive rebounds by the Thunder in the fourth alone — as many as Indiana had total in the quarter.

Where It Stands

2 – Times this postseason OKC has trailed 2-1 and avoided a 3-1 hole (vs. Denver, vs. Indiana).

2-2 – The Finals now shift back to Paycom Center, where the Thunder are 8-1 this postseason and ready for Game 5: Monday, 7:30 on ABC.

NBA Finals Game 4 Coverage

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



