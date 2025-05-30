Watch: Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker, Sam Landry, and Patty Gasso reflect on gritty win

Oklahoma softball overcame early struggles with unwavering belief, clutch performances, and a deep bond rooted in faith, family, and fight to move on in the Women’s College World Series.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Adversity from the Start

In a game where adversity hit early and often, Oklahoma softball leaned on something deeper than strategy: faith, fight, and family.

Sooner Magic in Full Effect

Trailing and making uncharacteristic mistakes, the Sooners never flinched. Instead, they embodied what has become a program mantra — “Sooner Magic.” For veterans like Sam Landry and rising stars like Ella Parker, the belief that one pitch could change everything was more than optimism, it was certainty.

“Sam kept us in the game the whole time,” Kasidi Pickering said postgame. “But we all still had that faith that we were not done yet.”

A Moment Years in the Making

For Parker, it was more than a performance. It was a personal moment years in the making, powered by pain, persistence, and her family’s presence in the stands.

“I started playing because my older sister did,” Parker shared, fighting back emotion. “So to share that with them now… it's everything.”

A Tough Day, a Tougher Team

Coach Patty Gasso, never one to sugarcoat a performance, admitted this one tested even her.

“We weren’t great today,” she said frankly. “But then we scored and it was like — something shifted.”

Parker delivered two home runs off a pitcher who had only allowed six all season, the product of what Gasso called “a professional hitter’s” mindset and swing.

Defense and Determination

Behind Parker, a defense addicted to glove work turned double plays that kept the game within reach. And Sam Landry, fighting through mental and physical fatigue, found ways to steady herself and deliver when it mattered most.

“She gutted it out,” Gasso said. “Pitchers deal with a lot, and she just stayed with it.”

Setting the Tone in the Winner’s Bracket

The win not only keeps Oklahoma in the winner’s bracket, a path Gasso called “almost impossible” to navigate from the other side, but reaffirms what’s made this program a dynasty: talent, yes, but also a deep and unshakable belief in each other.

“They’ll sell out for you,” Gasso said. “They don’t care what the score is. They just keep fighting until they get there.”

The Real Magic

Sooner Magic? Maybe. But belief, toughness, and love — that’s what really travels.