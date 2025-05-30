Looking Back: OU Softball sweeps Texas in regular season

OU and Texas meet in the WCWS on Saturday. A look back at the season sweep

By: OU Athletics

OU secured a pair of one-run wins to complete its first-ever three-game sweep of a top-five opponent, making history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Love’s Field. Sunday’s attendance of 4,609 set a new single-game mark, surpassing Friday’s record of 4,587. The weekend drew a total of 13,734 fans the largest series crowd in program history.

>>> WCWS: Where to watch OU Softball compete for 5th straight championship

Game 1: OU 7, Texas 6

OU struck first in the second with a Nelly McEnroe-Marinas double and an RBI groundout by Isabela Emerling. The Sooners exploded for five runs in the third, highlighted by Gabbie Garcia’s solo shot and a grand slam from Ailana Agbayani—her first homer since Feb. 16.

Texas answered with a Mia Scott solo homer and a Joley Mitchell RBI single in the fourth, then added three more two-out runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-5.

OU responded with what proved to be the game-winner in the bottom half, as McEnroe-Marinas doubled again and scored on Agbayani’s RBI double.

Leading 7-5 into the seventh, Kierston Landry navigated a tense inning. After a hit and an error put two on, she worked around a wild pitch and an intentional walk to get Joley Mitchell to fly out to Hannah Coor, sealing the win.

>>> SOONER MAGIC: Ella Parker hits a three-run walk-off homerun as the Sooners beat Tennessee in dramatic fashion

Game 2: OU 7, Texas 2

OU broke a scoreless tie in the third when Ella Parker launched a solo homer to the upper deck. The Sooners added two more in the fourth, with Ailana Agbayani scoring on a Jenna Dayton double, followed by a Kasidi Pickering sac fly.

Dayton struck again in the fifth, delivering a two-run single up the middle after OU loaded the bases. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 7-0.

Starter Nicole May Deal cruised through 6.2 innings before Texas got on the board with a Katie Stewart double and Victoria Hunter two-run homer. OU sealed the 7-2 win on a fly out to Pickering in right.

>>> Oklahoma leads nation with 4 All-Americans as WCWS begins Thursday

Game 3: OU 9, Texas 8

Oklahoma's offense picked up right where it left off Saturday, as Ella Parker crushed the 10th pitch of her at-bat 251 feet to right for a 2-0 lead. Gabbie Garcia followed with a 12-pitch battle, launching a three-run homer to right-center. OU scored for the seventh straight inning, adding three more to go up 8-0, including a run on a passed ball.

Texas responded with six runs on seven singles in the fourth, then tied it in the fifth with a Katie Stewart two-run homer, making it 8-8.

Reliever Kierston Landry shut the door from there, striking out five over 3.2 innings. OU regained the lead in the sixth when Isabela Emerling's sac fly scored Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. Texas got one runner aboard in the seventh, but Garcia’s play in the hole sealed the win.

>>> Watch: Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker, Sam Landry, and Patty Gasso reflect on gritty win

Overall Series History

OU is 64-27 all-time against Texas in a series that dates back to 1997

NCAA Postseason

2022 WCWS Championship Series

Oklahoma defeated Texas 2-0 in the best-of-three finals. Game 1: OU 16, Texas 1 (5 innings) One of the most lopsided games in WCWS finals history. OU hit 6 home runs. Game 2: OU 10, Texas 5 The Sooners completed the sweep to claim their 6th national title. This was the first time two Big 12 teams met in the WCWS finals. OU extended its dominance over Texas in high-pressure postseason moments.





Notable Big 12 Tournament Matchups:

2023: Championship Game: OU defeated Texas 6-1 OU won its 8th Big 12 Tournament title under Patty Gasso. 2021: OU defeated Texas 10-2 in the championship game.

video courtesy of OU Athletics