What Channel is Oklahoma vs. Nebraska Baseball on? NCAA Regional Game Time, Schedule

Oklahoma enters the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament with a 35–20 record, featuring 12 victories over fellow tournament teams.

Friday, May 30th 2025, 8:44 am

By: Jeremie Poplin


Oklahoma (35-20, 14-16 SEC) makes its 42nd appearance in the NCAA tournament this weekend as the regional No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.

What channel is OU vs. Nebraska on?

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ with Wes Durham and Danan Hughes calling the action

Time: 4:00

Where

Oklahoma at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

Dates: May 30-June 2

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Ballpark: Boshamer Stadium

Starting Pitchers: OU RHP Malachi Witherspoon (3-8, 5.53 ERA) vs. NU LHP Jackson Brockett (4-3, 3.41 ERA).

2025 Chapel Hill Regional Schedule

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Dates: May 30 – June 2, 2025

Time Zone: Central Time (CT)

Friday, May 30

Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Holy Cross—11 a.m., ACC Network/Fubo

Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Nebraska—4 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 (Elimination Game)11 a.m., TBD

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2—11 a.m., TBD

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 (Elimination Game)11 a.m., TBD

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (Regional Final)5 p.m., TBD

Monday, June 2

Game 7 (If necessary): Game 6 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner (Winner-take-all)TBD, TBD
